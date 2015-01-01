Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to identify whether the onset and the end of fear of falling (FOF) are associated with psychosocial consequences (in terms of depressive symptoms, loneliness, social isolation, autonomy and subjective well-being).



METHODS/DESIGN: Longitudinal data for this study were taken from the nationally representative German Ageing Survey which included community-dwelling individuals ≥40 years (wave 5 and wave 6). Psychosocial outcome measures were assessed using widely established and well-validated scales. The presence of FOF was used as main explanatory variable. It was adjusted for age, family status, labor force participation, self-rated health, physical functioning as well as the number of chronic conditions.



RESULTS: Linear fixed effects regressions revealed that FOF was associated with adverse psychosocial outcomes (increased depressive symptoms, lower life satisfaction, lower positive affect, higher negative affect and lower perceived autonomy). Asymmetric fixed effects regressions analysis showed that the onset of FOF was associated with reduced life satisfaction as well as reduced autonomy, whereas the end of FOF was associated with reduced depressive symptoms, decreased loneliness scores as well as decreased negative affect.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings suggest that future studies should analyze the consequences of FOF differently (onset and end of FOF) which has practical important implications. More specifically, while strategies to avoid the onset of FOF may help to maintain satisfaction with life and autonomy, strategies to end FOF may contribute to avoid increased loneliness, feelings of negative affect as well as increased depressive symptoms. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



Language: en