School of Health and Life Sciences, Federation University Australia, Australia; Division of Physiotherapy, Department of Medical and Health Sciences, Linköping University, Sweden; Botnar Research Centre, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, University of Oxford, United Kingdom; Centre for Sport, Exercise and Osteoarthritis Research Versus Arthritis, United Kingdom; Latrobe Sports and Exercise Medicine Research Centre, College of Science, Health and Engineering, Latrobe University, Australia; Monash Health, Australia h School of Medical and Health Sciences, Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Abstract