Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Perera NKP, Kemp JL, Joseph C, Finch CF. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

School of Health and Life Sciences, Federation University Australia, Australia; Division of Physiotherapy, Department of Medical and Health Sciences, Linköping University, Sweden; Botnar Research Centre, Nuffield Department of Orthopaedics, University of Oxford, United Kingdom; Centre for Sport, Exercise and Osteoarthritis Research Versus Arthritis, United Kingdom; Latrobe Sports and Exercise Medicine Research Centre, College of Science, Health and Engineering, Latrobe University, Australia; Monash Health, Australia h School of Medical and Health Sciences, Edith Cowan University, Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsams.2020.04.009

PMID

32362483

Abstract

The authors would like to highlight an error in their article, as below; the authors apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. The results section should read as follows:
1. Results section
The overall participation-adjusted injury rate was 1.5 ED-presentations per 1000 participants (95% CI 0.9–3.9) and 0.3 hospital-admissions per 1000 participants (95% CI 0.8–1.5), respectively (Appendix B in Supplementary material)” to “The overall participation-adjusted injury rate was 1.5 ED-presentations per 1000 participants (95% CI 0.90–3.9) and 0.3 hospital-admissions per 1000 participants (95% CI 0.80–1.5), respectively (Appendix B in Supplementary material).
Appendix B: Number of cricket-related hospital presentations by females in Victoria between 1 July 2002 and 30 June 2014, inclusive and trends in participation-adjusted annual hospital-treated injury rates ...

The error report includes a corrected table: freely available by following the DOI link.


Language: en
