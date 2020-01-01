SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lickiewicz J, Adamczyk N, Hughes PP, Jagielski P, Stawarz B, Makara-Studzińska M. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Institute of Healthcare, State Higher School of Technology and Economics, Jaroslaw, Poland.

10.1111/ppc.12523

32363654

PURPOSE: To reduce the use of mechanical restraints, Safewards was introduced to a ward in a psychiatric hospital in Poland. DESIGN AND METHODS: Three aspects of Safewards were applied for 8 months. The comparison time period was the same time frame of the previous year.

FINDINGS: Restraint use dropped by 24%, and the number of patients restrained dropped 34%. The duration of restraint remained at 2.8 days per episode. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Simple techniques aimed at promoting positive interactions between staff and patients can reduce the frequency of restraints.

restraints; violence

