|
Citation
|
Lickiewicz J, Adamczyk N, Hughes PP, Jagielski P, Stawarz B, Makara-Studzińska M. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Healthcare, State Higher School of Technology and Economics, Jaroslaw, Poland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32363654
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To reduce the use of mechanical restraints, Safewards was introduced to a ward in a psychiatric hospital in Poland. DESIGN AND METHODS: Three aspects of Safewards were applied for 8 months. The comparison time period was the same time frame of the previous year.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
restraints; violence