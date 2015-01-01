SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen S, Yang P, Chen T, Su H, Jiang H, Zhao M. Psychopharmacology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Shanghai Key Laboratory of Psychotic Disorders, Shanghai, China. drminzhao@gmail.com.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00213-020-05506-y

PMID

32363438

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This review aims to identify whether risky decision-making is increased in substance users, and the impact of substance type, polysubstance use status, abstinence period, and treatment status on risky decision-making.

METHODS: A literature search with no date restrictions was conducted to identify case-control studies or cross-sectional studies that used behavioral tasks to measure risky decision-making in substance users. A random-effects model was performed. GRADE criteria was used to assess the quality of evidence.

RESULTS: 52 studies were enrolled. The result showed that the difference in risky decision-making performance between user groups and control groups was significant (SMD = - 0.590; 95%CI = - 0.849 to - 0.330; p < 0.001; I2 = 93.4%; Pheterogeneity < 0.001). Subgroup analysis showed that users in the subgroups of alcohol (p < 0.001), tobacco (p < 0.01), cocaine (p < 0.001), opioid (p < 0.001), mixed group (p < 0.01), adult users (p < 0.001), small sample size (p < 0.001), large sample size (p < 0.01), low education (p < 0.001), high education (p < 0.001), short-abstinence period (p < 0.001), long-abstinence period (p < 0.001), without current polysubstance dependence (p < 0.001), and with treatment (p < 0.001) had increased risky decision-making when compared to the controls. On the other hand, elderly substance users with short-abstinence period showed increased risky decision-making. Moreover, current treatment status and polysubstance use may not influence the level of decision-making in substance users.

CONCLUSIONS: The results show that substance use is associated with impaired risky decision-making, indicating that interventions targeting risky decision-making in substance users should be developed for relapse prevention and rehabilitation.


Language: en

Keywords

Addiction; Meta-analysis; Meta-regression; Risky decision-making; Substance use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print