SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Matović B, Jovanovic D, Pljakić M, Stanojevic P. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Technical College of Applied Sciences Uroševac, Leposavić, Serbia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15389588.2020.1758933

PMID

32363920

Abstract

Objective: Driving anger has been found to be a motivational determinant of risky and aggressive driving. The study reported in this article focused on research questions concerning the conceptualization of driving anger and relationships between driving anger and aggressive driving.Methods: In a cross-sectional survey study, 1,020 regular Serbian drivers completed a web-based online questionnaire. Exploratory Factor Analysis and Confirmatory Factor Analysis were used to assess the factor structure and psychometric properties of the Driving Anger Scale.Results: The results showed that the adapted DAS was a valid and reliable instrument divided into five subscales such as discourteous behavior, illegal behavior, slow driving, hostile gestures and traffic obstructions. The robustness of the five-factor model obtained from the EFA was confirmed by the CFA. The study provided evidence supporting the predictive validity of the adapted DAS and revealed that the dimensions of driving anger are differently associated with prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors.Conclusions: The study supports the adapted DAS validity and produces evidence that driving anger is associated with driving outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Driving anger; aggressive driving; reliability; validity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print