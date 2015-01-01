Abstract

Objective: Driving anger has been found to be a motivational determinant of risky and aggressive driving. The study reported in this article focused on research questions concerning the conceptualization of driving anger and relationships between driving anger and aggressive driving.Methods: In a cross-sectional survey study, 1,020 regular Serbian drivers completed a web-based online questionnaire. Exploratory Factor Analysis and Confirmatory Factor Analysis were used to assess the factor structure and psychometric properties of the Driving Anger Scale.Results: The results showed that the adapted DAS was a valid and reliable instrument divided into five subscales such as discourteous behavior, illegal behavior, slow driving, hostile gestures and traffic obstructions. The robustness of the five-factor model obtained from the EFA was confirmed by the CFA. The study provided evidence supporting the predictive validity of the adapted DAS and revealed that the dimensions of driving anger are differently associated with prosocial and aggressive driving behaviors.Conclusions: The study supports the adapted DAS validity and produces evidence that driving anger is associated with driving outcomes.

Language: en