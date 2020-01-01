Abstract

Intoxicated children and young people (CYP) attending the paediatric emergency department (PED) are typically under the influence of alcohol or established recreational agents such as cannabis or ecstasy. The last decade or so has seen an increase in the numbers of CYP in PED who have used novel psychoactive substances (NPS). In this review, we describe four different functional classes of NPS, their legal status, clinical effects, acute management and interventions to reduce harm.



