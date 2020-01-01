|
Tubman L, Mullen N, Tracy DK. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Cognition, Schizophrenia and Imaging Laboratory, Department of Psychosis Studies, The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, London, UK.
Abstract
Intoxicated children and young people (CYP) attending the paediatric emergency department (PED) are typically under the influence of alcohol or established recreational agents such as cannabis or ecstasy. The last decade or so has seen an increase in the numbers of CYP in PED who have used novel psychoactive substances (NPS). In this review, we describe four different functional classes of NPS, their legal status, clinical effects, acute management and interventions to reduce harm.
Keywords
accident & emergency; toxicology