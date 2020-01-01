SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tubman L, Mullen N, Tracy DK. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Cognition, Schizophrenia and Imaging Laboratory, Department of Psychosis Studies, The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King's College London, London, UK.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/archdischild-2019-318390

PMID

32366379

Abstract

Intoxicated children and young people (CYP) attending the paediatric emergency department (PED) are typically under the influence of alcohol or established recreational agents such as cannabis or ecstasy. The last decade or so has seen an increase in the numbers of CYP in PED who have used novel psychoactive substances (NPS). In this review, we describe four different functional classes of NPS, their legal status, clinical effects, acute management and interventions to reduce harm.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2020. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.


Language: en

Keywords

accident & emergency; toxicology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print