Abstract

Childhood traumatic experiences, such as bullying victimization, are major psychosocial concerns that may cause subsequent behavioral and mental maladjustments over time. This study aimed to examine the pathway from childhood bullying victimization to young adult bullying and depressive and anxiety symptoms. A retrospective and cross-sectional online survey was conducted to collect data from a random sample of 356 university students aged 19-25 (M age = 20.7). The results indicated that childhood cyberbullying victimization increased subsequent traditional and cyberbullying victimization and cyberbullying perpetration, while childhood traditional victimization increased only later traditional victimization. Meanwhile, childhood traditional victimization increased the risk of depressive and anxiety symptoms, while childhood cyberbullying victimization escalated the risk of anxiety symptoms only. Young adult bullying victimization and perpetration partially mediated the effects of childhood bullying victimization on depressive and anxiety symptoms.



FINDINGS underscore the need for prospective studies that evaluate long-term behavioral health practice for children with histories of bullying victimization.

Language: en