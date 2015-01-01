|
Lee J. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Social Work, National University of Singapore, BLK AS3 Level 4, 3 Arts Link, Singapore, 117570, Singapore. swklj@nus.edu.sg.
32367195
Childhood traumatic experiences, such as bullying victimization, are major psychosocial concerns that may cause subsequent behavioral and mental maladjustments over time. This study aimed to examine the pathway from childhood bullying victimization to young adult bullying and depressive and anxiety symptoms. A retrospective and cross-sectional online survey was conducted to collect data from a random sample of 356 university students aged 19-25 (Mage = 20.7). The results indicated that childhood cyberbullying victimization increased subsequent traditional and cyberbullying victimization and cyberbullying perpetration, while childhood traditional victimization increased only later traditional victimization. Meanwhile, childhood traditional victimization increased the risk of depressive and anxiety symptoms, while childhood cyberbullying victimization escalated the risk of anxiety symptoms only. Young adult bullying victimization and perpetration partially mediated the effects of childhood bullying victimization on depressive and anxiety symptoms.
Childhood bullying victimization; Cyberbullying; Depressive and anxiety symptoms; Traditional bullying