Hettema JM, Bourdon JL, Sawyers C, Verhulst B, Brotman MA, Leibenluft E, Pine DS, Roberson-Nay R. Depress. Anxiety 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychiatry, Virginia Institute for Psychiatry and Behavioral Genetics, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia.
Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons
PMID
32369878
BACKGROUND: Internalizing disorders (IDs), consisting of syndromes of anxiety and depression, are common, debilitating conditions often beginning early in life. Various trait-like psychological constructs are associated with IDs. Our prior analysis identified a tripartite model of Fear/Anxiety, Dysphoria, and Positive Affect among symptoms of anxiety and depression and the following constructs in youth: anxiety sensitivity, fearfulness, behavioral activation and inhibition, irritability, neuroticism, and extraversion. The current study sought to elucidate their overarching latent genetic and environmental risk structure.
anxiety; child; depression; fear; genetics; twin study