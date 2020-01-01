|
Citation
Rajabi F, Molaeifar H, Jahangiri M, Taheri S, Banaee S, Farhadi P. Heliyon 2020; 6(4): e03820.
Affiliation
Department of Management, Zand Higher Education Institute, Shiraz, Iran.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32368655
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firefighters are exposed to a wide range of occupational stressors due to the nature of their job. Multi-criteria decision-making technique (MCDM) is a method for identifying, evaluating, and preventing occupational stressors among firefighters. The purpose of this study was to identify and prioritize the occupational stressors among firefighters using the fuzzy delphi method (FDM) and fuzzy analytical hierarchy process (FAHP).
Language: en
Keywords
Delphi fuzzy method; Firefighters; Fuzzy analytical hierarchy process; Occupational stress; Psychology