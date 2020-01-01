SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silver AH, Andrews AL, Azzarone G, Bhansali P, Hjelmseth E, Hogan AH, O'Connor KM, Romo N, Parikh K. Hosp. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Division of Hospitalist Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine and Health Sciences, The George Washington University and Children's National Hospital, Washington, District of Columbia.

10.1542/hpeds.2019-0327

32366383

Gun violence is a US public health crisis. Approximately 7000 children are hospitalized each year because of firearm-related injuries. As pediatric hospitalists, we are poised to address this crisis, whether we care directly for patients who are victims of gun violence. In this article, we aim to provide practical tools and opportunities for pediatric hospitalists to address the epidemic of gun safety and gun violence prevention, including specifics related to the inpatient setting. We provide a framework to act within 4 domains: clinical care, advocacy, education and research.

