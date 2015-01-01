SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Testoni I, Nencioni I, Ronconi L, Alemanno F, Zamperini A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(9): e3117.

Affiliation

FISPPA Department, University of Padova, 35139 Padova, Italy.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph17093117

PMID

32365763

Abstract

The literature on burnout syndrome among Penitentiary Police Officers (PPOs) is still rather scarce, and there are no analyses on the protective factors that can prevent these workers from the dangerous effect of burnout, with respect to the weakening of the reasons for living and de-humanization. This study aimed to examine the relationships between burnout, protective factors against weakening of the reasons for living and not desiring to die and the role of de-humanisation, utilising the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI); the Reasons for Living Inventory (RFL); the Testoni Death Representation Scale (TDRS); and the Human Traits Attribution Scale (HTAS), involving 86 PPOs in a North Italy prison.

RESULTS showed the presence of a high level of burnout in the group of participants. In addition, dehumanization of prisoners, which is considered a factor that could help in managing other health professional stress situations, does not reduce the level of burnout.


Language: en

Keywords

burnout syndrome; de-humanisation; penitentiary police officer (PPO); prison; reasons for living; workplace well-being

