Abstract

Walking is the most basic movement of humans and the most fundamental mode of transportation. To promote walking, it is necessary to create a safe environment for pedestrians. However, pedestrian-vehicle crashes still remain relatively high in South Korea. This study employs a multilevel model to examine the differences between the lower-level individual characteristics of pedestrian crashes and the upper-level neighborhood environmental characteristics in Seoul, South Korea. The main results of this study are as follows. The individual characteristics of pedestrian-vehicle crashes are better at explaining pedestrian injury severity than built environment characteristics at the neighborhood level. Older pedestrians and drivers suffer more severe pedestrian injuries. Larger vehicles such as trucks and vans are more likely to result in a high severity of pedestrian injuries. Pedestrian injuries increase during inclement weather and at night. The severity of pedestrian injuries is lower at intersections and crosswalks without traffic signals than at crosswalks and intersections with traffic signals. Finally, school zones and silver zones, which are representative policies for pedestrian safety in South Korea, fail to play a significant role in reducing the severity of pedestrian injuries. The results of this study can guide policymakers and planners when making decisions on how to build neighborhoods that are safer for pedestrians.

