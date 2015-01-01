Abstract

Background Suicide is the leading contributor to mortality in bipolar disorder (BD). A history of suicidal attempt is a robust predictive marker for future suicide attempts. Personality profiles and coping strategies are the areas of contemporary research in bipolar suicides apart from clinical and demographic risk factors. However, similar research in developing countries is rarer. Objectives The present study aimed to identify the risk factors associated with suicidal attempts in BD type I (BD-I). Materials and Methods Patients with BD-I currently in clinical remission ( N = 102) were recruited. Sociodemographic details and the clinical data were collected using a semistructured pro forma. The psychiatric diagnoses were confirmed using the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview 5.0. The National Institute of Mental Health-Life Chart Methodology Clinician Retrospective Chart was used to chart the illness course. Presumptive Stressful Life Events Scale, Coping Strategies Inventory Short Form, Buss-Perry aggression questionnaire, Past Feelings and Acts of Violence, and Barratt Impulsivity scale were used to assess the patient's stress scores, coping skills, aggression, violence, and impulsivity, respectively. Statistical Analysis Descriptive statistics were used for demographic details and characteristics of the illness course. Binary logistic regression analyses were performed to identify the predictors for lifetime suicide attempt in BD-I. Results A total of 102 patients (males = 49 and females = 53) with BD-I were included. Thirty-seven subjects (36.3%) had a history of suicide attempt. The illness course in suicide attempters more frequently had an index episode of depression, was encumbered with frequent mood episodes, especially in depression, and had a higher propensity for psychiatric comorbidities. On binary logistic regression analysis, the odds ratios (ORs) for predicting a suicide attempt were highest for positive family history of suicide (OR: 13.65, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.28-145.38, p = 0.030), followed by the presence of an index depressive episode (OR: 6.88, 95% CI: 1.70-27.91, p = 0.007), and lower scores on problem-focused disengagement (OR: 0.72, 95% CI: 0.56-0.92, p = 0.009). Conclusion BD-I patients with lifetime suicide attempt differ from non-attempters on various course-related and temperamental factors. However, an index episode depression, family history of suicide, and lower problem-focused engagement can predict lifetime suicide attempt in patients with BD-I.

Language: en