|
Citation
|
Daugherty J, Waltzman D, Snedaker KP, Bouton J, Zhang X, Wang D. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Clinical Director, (dwang01@connecticutchildrens.org), Elite Sports Medicine, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, 399 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT, 06032, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32369871
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sports- and recreation-related (SRR) activities are a major cause of adolescent concussions. Most adolescent SRR concussion research has been conducted among public school students. As private schools are qualitatively different from public schools (eg, location, socioeconomic status, sports played), this study explores the concussion experiences of a large group of private high school students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussions; injury prevention; private schools; school sports