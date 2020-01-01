Abstract

The genetic origins of novelty are a central interest of evolutionary biology. Most new proteins evolve from preexisting proteins but the evolutionary path from ancestral gene to novel protein is challenging to trace, and therefore the requirements for and order of coding sequence changes, expression changes, or gene duplication are not clear. Snake venoms are important novel traits that are comprised of toxins derived from several distinct protein families, but the genomic and evolutionary origins of most venom components are not understood. Here, we have traced the origin and diversification of one prominent family, the snake venom metalloproteinases (SVMPs) that play key roles in subduing prey in many vipers. Genomic analyses of several rattlesnake (Crotalus) species revealed the SVMP family massively expanded from a single, deeply conserved adam28 disintegrin and metalloproteinase gene, to as many as 31 tandem genes in the Western Diamondback rattlesnake (Crotalus atrox) through a number of single gene and multigene duplication events. Furthermore, we identified a series of stepwise intragenic deletions that occurred at different times in the course of gene family expansion and gave rise to the three major classes of secreted SVMP toxins by sequential removal of a membrane-tethering domain, the cysteine-rich domain, and a disintegrin domain, respectively. Finally, we show that gene deletion has further shaped the SVMP complex within rattlesnakes, creating both fusion genes and substantially reduced gene complexes. These results indicate that gene duplication and intragenic deletion played essential roles in the origin and diversification of these novel biochemical weapons.



