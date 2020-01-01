Abstract

Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for young people, among whom cyclists account for a higher percentage of injuries and deaths than any other road users. This study aimed to examine the factor structure of the Young Cyclist Behavior Questionnaire (YCBQ) and investigate the relationships among demographic characteristics, cycling use-related variables, perceived risk, perceived cycling skills, and risky cycling behaviors among young people. A sample of 448 cyclists (mean age of 20.37 years) completed the questionnaire. Exploratory factor analysis, confirmatory factor analysis, and structural equation modeling were utilized. The YCBQ had a clear factorial structure, items with high factor loadings, and good internal consistency. The five-factor structure included traffic violations, impulsive behaviors, ordinary violations, distractions, and errors. Risky cycling behaviors could be explained by gender, age, perceived risk, and perceived cycling skills, with the model explaining 37% of the variance. Gender had the greatest impact on risky cycling behaviors; male individuals were more likely to engage in risky behaviors. Young cyclists with higher levels of perceived risk had lower probabilities of engaging in risky cycling behaviors. Cyclists with lower scores on perceived cycling skills were more likely to report engaging in risky cycling behaviors. Age significantly explained risky behaviors; the younger the cyclist was, the higher his or her risky behaviors score. This research provides a theoretical foundation for the prevention of risky behaviors among young cyclists. Regarding intervention design, attention to the identified gender differences, the need to strengthen the ability to perceive risk, and the importance of road safety education for young cyclists may promote safer cycling.



