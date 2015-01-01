Abstract

AIM: This study examined the incidence, demographic predictors, and map patterns of dog bites to humans in unincorporated Harris County, Texas, USA.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Dog bites reported to Harris County Veterinary Public Health (HCVPH) between January 1, 2013, and December 31, 2016, were analyzed in this retrospective cohort study. Canine and victim characteristics and bite circumstances were evaluated to establish risk factors for bites. Geographic location was used to produce choropleth maps.



RESULTS: There were 6683 dog bites reported to HCVPH between the years of 2013 and 2016, with stable incidence rates over time. The incidence was highest for both children and older adults. Dogs with the primary breed of Pit Bull had the greatest frequency of bites (25.07%), with the second highest breed being Labrador Retrievers (13.72%). Bites were more common from intact dogs of both genders, especially from intact males. Persons aged 70+ had the greatest incidence of severe injury (14.09/100,000). A strong correlation between dog bite incidences and stray dogs was found after controlling for the human population and income.



CONCLUSION: Dog bites remain a largely preventable issue, and risk factors identified in this study can help direct preventative efforts to reduce the incidence of dog bites.



Copyright: © Hasoon, et al.

Language: en