Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To identify the knowledge, products, and strategies for individuals with mobility-related disabilities used to address challenging winter conditions.

Data Sources

AgeLine, OVID, Scopus, and CIHAHL were searched for studies that met the inclusion criteria, from inception to April 2018. Sources for gray literature, or information outside commercial publishing, included ProQUEST, government websites, and manufacturers, vendors, and consumer organization websites.

Source Selection

Population of people with limited or reduced mobility or mobility device users involved in winter-related environmental conditions; aim was to increase activity, participation, or safety.

Data Extraction

Two reviewers independently applied the inclusion criteria to select eligible sources. Two reviewers independently extracted the data from each source.

Data Synthesis

Twenty-three published peer-reviewed papers were located. Study populations were predominantly those who used wheelchairs (mixed wheelchair type, n=7; power, n=4; manual, n=2), canes (n=3), or specialized winter footwear (n=2). The primary focus of these papers was determined to be tool or device (n=10), recommendations (n=9), strategy (n=2), or resource (n=2). Civic policy documents were variable in citizen responsibility for snow clearing. Limited winter-related supports were identified on consumer organization websites. Although some winter-specific products exist, very few studies have examined the effectiveness of any of these products.

Conclusions

Despite the common experience of challenging winter conditions, a paucity of winter-specific research and innovation relevant for individuals who use mobility devices exists. Researchers, consumers, and industry need to partner to develop novel tools, strategies, resources, and evidence-based recommendations.

