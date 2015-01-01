Abstract

The paper works against the articulation of emergency politics within an Agambenian framework of a 'state of exception' which has heretofore dominated writing about emergencies. Instead it develops a more hopeful albeit agonistic politics of emergency evacuation mobilities. By way of Elaine Scarry, Bonnie Honig, Ben Anderson and the writings of gay rights and AIDS activist Douglas Crimp, the paper explores the promise of a 'politics of promiscuity', alighting on the role of shoes in emergency evacuation mobilities in two cases. Through detailed analysis of the evacuation of the World Trade Centre during 9/11, and the debacle of the evacuation of Australian PM Julia Gillard during 'Australia Day' protests in 2012, the paper teases out the concept of promiscuity through feminist and queer reworkings of emergency politics.

Language: en