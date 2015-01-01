Abstract

One proposed way to support internationalization is to enhance internationally representative and culturally informed scholarship within a respective discipline, and academic journals are a primary source of scholarship for most disciplines. Therefore, to build upon efforts to assess and promote internationally representative scholarship, it is necessary to identify and know more about the discipline-specific journals within a field--including those published in different parts of the world and in different languages. The goals of this study were to (a) identify all peer-reviewed scholarly journals around the globe that are specifically devoted to publishing scholarship about school or educational psychology, and (b) obtain relevant information about those journals (e.g., information about the mission of each journal, article accessibility, language characteristics, etc.). One key finding indicated clear evidence of internationality in the discipline, but there are important limitations with respect to representation aspects of internationalization. Other findings showed that many journals offer free access to scholarly articles and that the vast majority of journals aim to publish scholarship that influences practice. All findings, implications, limitations, and future research directions are discussed in the context of internationalization within school and educational psychology, and are connected to discipline-relevant research, practice, training, collaboration, or advocacy.

