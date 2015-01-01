|
Citation
|
Gernay T, Khorasani NE, Garlock M. Fire Technol. 2019; 55(4): 1175-1210.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Fire fragility functions are a powerful method to characterize the probabilistic vulnerability of buildings to fire in the context of urban resilience assessment. But this method is recent and the influence of the different uncertain parameters on the functions has not been systematically studied. The first objective of this paper is to identify the prevailing parameters in constructing fire fragility functions for steel frame buildings. To this end, sensitivity analyses are conducted using Monte Carlo Simulations and a variance-based method, focusing on column failure fragilities. Fragilities for buildings with 3 to 12 stories, 0 to 3 h fire resistance rating and various occupancies are compared, assuming compartment areas ranging from 15 m2 to 80 m2.
Language: en