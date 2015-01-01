|
Pedestrian evacuation models are often used to assess life safety in the performance-based design process within fire safety engineering. Within this paper, a summary of data collected via an international online survey regarding the models and users' experiences and needs is presented. This survey consisted of 22 questions focusing on: the assessment of the pedestrian evacuation model user community; their stated importance of model features to select a model; usage/awareness of models; knowledge of model validation and verification; training; and usage of multiple models. As such, the survey allowed the collection of information useful for instructing future pedestrian evacuation model development. The survey represents an expanded version of a previous survey conducted by the authors in 2011.
