Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate whether pilots and non-pilots differ in their susceptibility to spatial disorientation (SD) during a flight in various disorienting scenarios, and in coping with SD.



BACKGROUND: Pilot selection is relevant in assessing pilots' susceptibility to SD. However, SD-related accidents indicate that it may not be fully effective.



METHOD: A set of 12 flight sequences (six containing an SD conflict, three with vestibular and three with visual illusions) was flown by military pilots (N = 20; age: M = 31.6; SD = 8.22) and non-pilots (N = 20; age: M = 30.95; SD = 7.72) in a flight simulator specially designed for SD research and training. The number and mean magnitude of control reversal errors (CREs) were calculated along with the effects of SD conflict on flight performance.



RESULTS: With two exceptions, in all SD-conflict flights, the mean number of CREs increased. For mean magnitudes of CREs, the same effects were not observed. Pilots and non-pilots differed in disorientation conditions (M = 4.5 ± 1.95 vs M = 2.6 ± 2.41) only in one profile (shape constancy illusion). In the other two (false horizon and leans illusions), the applied SD cues significantly affected their flight performance.



CONCLUSION: Although the effects of SD cues on flight performance were observed, the applied disorientation scenario would not be useful in the pilot selection procedure. To provide the criteria to select pilot candidates, other disorientation scenarios, or even a different flight simulator should be considered.

