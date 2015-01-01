|
Citation
|
Zhang C, Wen CY, Yan LX. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2019; (SI 2): 81-90.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Arcane Publishers)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In order to analyze the impact of different degrees of take-over frequency (high take-over frequency, medium take-over frequency, and low take-over frequency) on take-over performance in autonomous driving in urban road environments, an urban road scene was designed based on the CARLA driving simulation platform and an automated driving (SEA L3) take-over simulation test was carried out. The take-over request time is set to 5s, non-driving related task (NDRT) was watching videos, a total of 15 participants were recruited in the experiment (9 males and 6 females), and the average age of the participants was 22.07 years (SD 1.69 years). Participants were required to perform non-driving related tasks during the automated driving stage all the time, and after receiving the prompt of take-over request, press the mode switching button, then take emergency avoidance operations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driver Behaviour; Driving Performance; Driving Simulator; Vehicles