Abstract

Although many studies have been conducted in developing lane changing behavior models, some shortcomings still exist in this area such as considering broader traffic characteristics. The lane changing behavior contains the interactions of vehicles involved in lane changing process. The objective of this paper is to introduce a theoretical model of lane changing behavior which can capture the interactions of drivers during lane changing process. Therefore, the study conducts game theoretical approach to model merging and discretionary lane changing behaviors with two players (Target vehicle; the one wanting to change lanes and Lag vehicle; the one that will be behind the target vehicle after lane changing is completed). The current lane refers to the lane where the target vehicle begins executing a lane changing maneuver and the target lane refers to the lane where the target vehicle will finish a lane changing maneuver. This research proposes a lane changing behavior model enhancement by introducing and applying more realistic conditions to lane changing scenarios. The authors formulate the lane changing process using a Game theoretical approach and expand it to the signaling game to improve existing lane changing behavior modeling. The payoff functions of target and lag vehicles are developed by incorporating several factors including the density differences of the current lane and the target lanes. The proposed lane changing model is a theoretical lane changing model with application of game theoretical approach.

