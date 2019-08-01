Abstract

This study examined whether aggression among students in China rose or fell during 2003-2016. We applied a cross-temporal meta-analysis of 90 studies using Aggression Questionnaire (Buss & Perry, 1992) responses by 87,319 students (primary school students through senior high students). The results showed less aggression in later years. The decline in aggression was greater among junior high school students than among other students. Otherwise, the decline in aggression did not differ across gender or across regions (Eastern China, Central China, Western China).

