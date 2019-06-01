Abstract

PURPOSE

To comprehensively review the literature on the early life-course risk factors for violence among Hispanic youth.



Materials and methods

A systematic search of several academic (e.g. Web of Knowledge, EBSCO Host, JSTOR, Google Scholar) and agency publication databases (e.g. Campbell Collaboration) was conducted.



Results

Nineteen studies were identified that met the inclusion criteria from 1990 to 2018. The results from these studies suggested that life-course risk factors have a salient effect on violence among Hispanics, and these risk factors largely can be categorized into various domains of risk (i.e., individual, peer, family/environmental, neighborhood, and cultural).



Conclusions

Implications for theory and practice, as well as suggestions for future research are discussed.

