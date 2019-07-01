|
Cardwell SM, Mazerolle L, Piquero AR. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2019; 49: e101308.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
Violent offending and violent offenders occupy a key policy issue and policy group for prevention and intervention efforts. Research has examined an array of risk factors implicated in predicting violent offending, but interventions aimed at reducing these risk factors and their effect on violence have been less investigated, especially those within a randomized trial. We use data from a truancy reduction experiment in Australia to examine whether participants in the program, relative to a control group, enjoyed ancillary benefits related to the relationship between risk factors and violence.
Randomized field trial; Risk factors; Truancy; Violence