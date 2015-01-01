|
Li S, Zhao F, Yu G. Aggress. Violent Behav. 2020; 50: e101362.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration is a serious public health concern. It is necessary to understand and identify the antecedents of IPV perpetration. This article aimed to report a meta-analysis of the relationship between childhood maltreatment (CM) and IPV perpetration, and explore the moderating effects of gender and marital status. Examination of the literature containing quantitative measurements of both CM and IPV perpetration produced a sample of 87 effect sizes (N = 32,544) for review.
Language: en
Childhood maltreatment; Dating violence; Intergenerational transmission of violence; Intimate partner violence perpetration; Marital violence