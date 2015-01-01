Abstract

Preventing and responding to sexual violence in nightlife settings is increasingly of global concern. The goal of this article was to identify and summarise academic studies on nightlife-related sexual violence. Specifically, to explore the nature, extent and consequences of, or associations with nightlife-related sexual violence, and interventions to prevent and respond. Of the 61 studies identified, 29 explored or reported on the nature of nightlife-related sexual violence, 22 provided information on extent, 38 on associations, and 19 on prevention and response. The majority of studies had been implemented in the past ten years (2009-2018) and in high-income countries. The review illustrates that nightlife-related sexual violence is pervasive, with lifetime prevalence reaching over 50% amongst numerous study samples. Studies suggest that a combination of factors at an individual, relationship, and community/environmental level is associated with nightlife-related sexual violence. No studies directly explored consequences, and few studies evaluated prevention and response approaches. Globally, further research is required to understand nightlife-related sexual violence, and inform the development of prevention programmes across all but particularly low and middle-income countries. Critically, interventions aimed at preventing and responding to nightlife-related sexual violence require thorough evaluation, with findings disseminated in both lay and academic literature.

Language: en