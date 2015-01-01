Abstract

Introduction

Cyberbullying is a serious public health problem facing young people. Adults do not have first-hand experience of being immersed in social media in their youth and this necessitates the inclusion of youth voice in efforts to understand and address cyberbullying. This study aimed to synthesize qualitative studies which had explored young people's conceptualizations of the nature of cyberbullying, with a view to informing conceptual and intervention development.

Methods

A systematic review and meta-ethnographic synthesis of qualitative studies was conducted. Nine databases were searched from inception to July 2018. The Critical Appraisal Skills Program assessment tool was used to appraise the quality of included studies.

Results

Of 4872 unique records identified, 79 were reviewed in detail and 13 studies comprising 753 young people from 12 countries were included. Five key concepts were identified: Intent, Repetition, Accessibility, Anonymity and Barriers to Disclosure. A "line of argument" illustrating young people's conceptualization of cyberbullying was developed.

Conclusion

The significance of information and communication technology in young people's lives, and the complexity of the cyber world in which they connect, must be recognized in conceptualizations of cyebrbullying. The distinctive features of cyberbullying identified in young people's characterization can be used to inform bottom-up research and intervention efforts.

Language: en