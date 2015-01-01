Abstract

Alcohol use is known to result in disinhibition. However, evidence suggests that alcohol consumption could also result in inhibition. Several hypotheses have been proposed for this confounding alcohol-induced behavior, but none explains it adequately at the level of the brain. In this paper, oxidative stress is put forth as the underlying molecular cause of alcohol induced behavioral impairments. The implications of this understanding and how oxidative stress may modulate behavior in obesity, diabetes, psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and during hot weather are discussed.

Language: en