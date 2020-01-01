Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ocular injuries are an important workplace hazard that can lead to vision loss, decreased functioning, and socioeconomic costs. The aim of this systematic review is to identify types of occupational ocular injuries and examine factors associated with these injuries.



METHODS: Four health sciences databases (Ovid Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, and CINAHL) were reviewed to identify evidence pertaining to occupational ocular injuries. This systematic review was registered with PROSPERO (registration number: CRD42018089876) and followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA). The PICO (Population/Intervention/Comparison/Outcome) tool was used to support, structure, and improve our search strategy.



RESULTS: Overall, 12 studies with quantitative Critical Appraisal Skills Programme grading scores were assessed in a systematic review and meta-analysis of ocular injuries in the workplace. The systematic review identified four main factors associated with occupational ocular injury: (a) use of eye protection at the time of the ocular injury, (b) being male, (c) exposure to biological or chemical occupational hazards, and (d) risk-taking behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: Differences in risk between countries of origin, occupational sectors, and dates of publication, suggest likely differences or changes in safety procedures. We recommend that employers ensure that safety equipment is tailored to the protection of their specific occupational hazards, and that employees are adhering to safety protocols.



