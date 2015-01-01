|
Citation
Brown J, Knollman-Porter K. Am. J. Speech Lang. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology, Miami University, Oxford, OH.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
DOI
PMID
32379485
Abstract
PURPOSE Although guidelines have changed regarding federally mandated concussion practices since their inception, little is known regarding the implementation of such guidelines and the resultant continuum of care for youth athletes participating in recreational or organized sports who incur concussions. Furthermore, data regarding the role of speech-language pathologists in the historic postconcussion care are lacking. Therefore, the purpose of this retrospective study was to investigate the experiences of young adults with history of sports-related concussion as it related to injury reporting and received follow-up care.
