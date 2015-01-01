Abstract

PURPOSE Although guidelines have changed regarding federally mandated concussion practices since their inception, little is known regarding the implementation of such guidelines and the resultant continuum of care for youth athletes participating in recreational or organized sports who incur concussions. Furthermore, data regarding the role of speech-language pathologists in the historic postconcussion care are lacking. Therefore, the purpose of this retrospective study was to investigate the experiences of young adults with history of sports-related concussion as it related to injury reporting and received follow-up care.



METHOD Participants included 13 young adults with history of at least one sports-related concussion across their life span. We implemented a mixed-methods design to collect both quantitative and qualitative information through structured interviews. Participants reported experiencing 42 concussions across the life span-26 subsequent to sports injuries.



RESULTS Twenty-three concussions were reported to a parent or medical professional, 14 resulted in a formal diagnosis, and participants received initial medical care for only 10 of the incidents and treatment or services on only two occasions. Participants reported concussions to an athletic trainer least frequently and to parents most frequently. Participants commented that previous experience with concussion reduced the need for seeking treatment or that they were unaware treatments or supports existed postconcussion. Only one concussion incident resulted in the care from a speech-language pathologist.



CONCLUSION The results of the study reported herein shed light on the fidelity of sports-related concussion care management across time. Subsequently, we suggest guidelines related to continuum of care from injury to individualized therapy.

