Khosravi MH. Am. J. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Neurosurgery, School of Medicine, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. Electronic address: dr.mhkhosravi@gmail.com.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2020.04.015

32370875

I read with a great interest the recently published article in your esteemed journal by Warnack et al. 1 The authors have eventually concluded that there is a higher possibility for White patients to be transferred to rehabilitation centers in comparison with Black and Latino ones. As we have no definite method of cure for neuro-trauma, rehabilitation plays an important role in management of TBI patients, especially elderly ones. On the other hand, developed and most of the developing communities are getting old which bolds the importance of paying attention to the elderly population. 2 Warnack et al. have done a great job with a good idea which has addressed an important aspect of brain injuries. However; I want to point at some notable shortcomings which should be addressed ...


Language: en

Disparities; Elderly; Rehabilitation; Traumatic Brain Injury

