Citation
Myhre MØ, Kildahl AT, Walby FA. BJPsych Open 2020; 6(3): e45.
Affiliation
National Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention, University of Oslo, Norway.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
DOI
PMID
32375917
Abstract
BACKGROUND: People with substance use disorders have a well-known increased risk for taking their own life. Previous research has mainly focused on suicide in mental health services, whereas there is limited knowledge regarding suicide after contact with substance misuse services. AIMS: The aim of the current study was to describe the utilisation of both mental health services and substance misuse services among people who have died by suicide within a year of contact with substance misuse services.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; alcohol use disorders; drug use disorders; inpatients; outpatients