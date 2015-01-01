|
Citation
|
Urheim R, Palmstierna T, Rypdal K, Gjestad R, Senneseth M, Mykletun A. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e200.
|
Affiliation
|
Centre for Research and Education in Forensic Psychiatry, Haukeland University Hospital, Bergen, Norway. arnstein.mykletun@fhi.no.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32370794
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Contextual variables such as staff characteristics, treatment programs, assessment routines and administrative structures are found to influence patient violence rates in psychiatric forensic wards. The possible effects of current developments in treatment philosophy emphasizing patients' perspective and treatment involvement upon violence rate have not yet been examined. The aim of this paper is to analyse associations between such developments and the occurrence of violent incidents among patients in a high security forensic psychiatric ward.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic psychiatry; Individualized care; Organisation; Situational variables; Violence