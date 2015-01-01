Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), is a developing public health problem. Evidence suggests that youth who suffer a mTBI experience worse outcomes than similar adults. However, the structure of long-term symptoms associated with mTBI is not well understood. The current study aims to determine if classes of youth psychopathology can be predicted by mTBI status. The current study analyzed a large sample of children and adolescents from the Project on Human Development in Chicago Neighborhoods (n = 2978) to examine trajectories of psychopathologies. Using data from the Achenbach Childhood Behavior Checklist, latent classes of internalizing and externalizing psychopathology were identified. Multinomial logistic regression models were used to examine if mTBI predicted class membership, while controlling for a number of variables associated with psychopathology. The results of the current study suggest that mTBI may be an important transdiagnostic risk factor associated with developmental patterns of internalizing and externalizing psychopathology.

Language: en