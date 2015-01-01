Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Over the last 3 years and for the first time in 60 years, life expectancy in the United States has declined across all racial groups primarily because of drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, and suicide. A public health response to the opioid crisis must expand its focus to more broadly include children, adolescents, and young adults while increasing efforts toward preventing new cases of opioid addiction, early identification of individuals with opioid-abuse disorder, and ensuring access to effective opioid addiction treatment, while simultaneously continuing to safely meet the needs of patients experiencing pain. RECENT FINDINGS: Although a multimodal approach to pain management is fundamental in current practice, opioids remain an essential building block in the management of acute and chronic pain and have been for over 5000 years as they work. Left over, unconsumed opioids that were appropriately prescribed for pain have become the gateway for the development of opioid use disorder, particularly in the vulnerable adolescents and young adult patient populations. How to reduce the amount of opioids dispensed, improve methods of disposal in an environmentally safe way, and proactively make naloxone, particularly nasal spray, readily available to patients (and their families) receiving prescription opioids or who are at risk of opioid use disorder are highlighted in this review. SUMMARY: We describe the historical use of opioids and the scope of the current opioid crisis, review the differences between dependence and addiction, and the private and public sectors response to pain management and highlight the issue of adolescent vulnerability. We conclude with a proposal for future directions that address both public and patient health needs.

Language: en