Abstract

Background: Schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) are mental diseases caused by a combination of genetic susceptibility and a number of environmental factors. Among these factors, the role of traumatic events suffered in childhood, as well as that of substance use, have been of particular research interest. Objectives: To conduct a systematic review to clarify whether there is an interaction between childhood trauma and substance use related to the diagnosis or symptoms of SSD. It was also the objective of this review to collate the associations that may exist between the three variables of the study (trauma, substance use and psychosis). Methods: We conducted a systematic search resulting in 240 articles. We considered all of the original articles that explored childhood trauma and substance use in patients suffering from SSD. Results: Twenty-three articles were selected for this review. Several of the reviewed papers found associations between childhood trauma and substance use with SSD, as well as interactions between trauma and drug use on SSD. Conclusions: The results suggest that childhood trauma and substance use may be present at the basis of psychosis. This double hit on the pathogenesis could have clinical implications, since each of these impacts could be considered a window of opportunity for the primary prevention of SSD.



Introducción: Los trastornos del espectro de la esquizofrenia (SSD) son enfermedades mentales que parecen estar provocadas por una combinación de múltiples factores genéticos y ambientales. Entre los factores ambientales desencadenantes, el papel de los eventos traumáticos sufridos en la infancia y el consumo de sustancias resultan de particular interés para la investigación.Objetivos: Aclarar si existe una interacción entre el trauma infantil y el uso de sustancias relacionadas con el diagnóstico o los síntomas de las SSD. También fue el objetivo de esta revisión cotejar las asociaciones que pueden existir entre las tres variables del estudio (trauma, consumo de sustancias y psicosis).Métodos: Se realizó una búsqueda sistemática que resultó en 240 artículos. Consideramos todos los artículos originales que exploraron el trauma infantil y el consumo de sustancias en pacientes que presentaban trastornos psicóticos.Resultados: 23 artículos fueron seleccionados a los efectos de esta revisión. Varios de los artículos revisados encontraron asociaciones entre el trauma infantil y el consumo de sustancias con SSD, además de interacciones entre trauma y consumo en los trastornos psicóticos.Conclusiones: El doble impacto que representan el trauma en la infancia y el consumo de sustancias en la patogénesis de la enfermedad podría tener implicaciones clínicas por la ventana de oportunidad que supone la intervención en estos factores en la prevención primaria de los trastornos psicóticos.

背景：精神分裂症谱系障碍（SSD）是由遗传易感性和许多环境因素共同导致的精神疾病。在这些因素中，童年遭受的创伤事件以及药物滥用的作用引起了特别的研究兴趣。目的：本系统综述想要阐明童年创伤与药物滥用之间是否存在与SSD的诊断或症状相关的相互作用。目的还有总结三个变量（创伤，药物滥用和思觉失调）之间可能存在的关联。方法：我们进行了系统搜索，共检索到240条文章，其中考虑了所有探讨SSD患儿的童年创伤和药物使用的原始文章。结果：共有23篇文章被纳入。一些已纳入论文中报告了童年创伤与SSD药物滥用之间，以及创伤与药物滥用对SSD的交互作用。结论：童年创伤和药物滥用可能是思觉失调的基础。二者在发病机理中的共存可能具有临床意义，因为这些影响中的每一个都可以被视为预防SSD的机会窗口。.

