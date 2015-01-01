|
Citation
|
Leijdesdorff HA, Legué J, Krijnen P, Rhemrev S, Kleinveld S, Schipper IB. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Trauma Surgery, K06-R, Leiden University Medical Centre, PO Box 9600, NL 2300, RC, Leiden, The Netherlands.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32377922
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: A significant number of patients with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are diagnosed with elevated blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Recent literature suggests a neuroprotective effect of alcohol on TBI, possibly associated with less morbidity and mortality. Our goal is to analyze the association of different levels of BAC with TBI characteristics and outcome.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol intoxication; Blood alcohol concentration; Mortality; Outcome; Traumatic brain injury