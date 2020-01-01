|
Citation
|
Lam BYH, Raine A, Fung ALC, Gao Y, Lee TMC. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e636.
|
Affiliation
|
Institute of Clinical Neuropsychology, The University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32373017
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Previous studies have shown that the impairment of executive function is positively related to aggression in children and adolescents. What is worth investigating is the moderator of such a relationship so that aggressive behavior can be reduced effectively in those who have executive function problems. The present study examined the association between executive function and two major subtypes of aggression (proactive and reactive aggression) and whether their caregivers' grit (perseverance) moderated such relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
executive function; grit; perseverance; proactive aggression; reactive aggression