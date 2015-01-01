Abstract

The 2010 Affordable Care Act provided for evidence-based home visiting and an accompanying continuous quality improvement (CQI) process in all states and territories. This is an organizational-level study of one state’s qualitative approach to CQI during early implementation, when data system infrastructure and local agency capacity were still developing. We examined the CQI topics created by local agencies and operationalized through a qualitative, strength-based CQI process. During the first 18 months, state and local site teams (n = 21) participated in 150 CQI teleconferences. We used qualitative content analysis of teleconference notes to identify issues important to sites and that could be addressed through a qualitative CQI process. Seven categories of CQI topics emerged: participant enrollment and retention; administrative infrastructure and capacity; programmatic resources and practices; community advisory boards; home visitor skill development; systems integration and strategic partnerships; and hiring home visiting staff. Sites added local nuances to frame and address CQI topics. When local sites identify their own CQI topics in early implementation, they addressed program need at multiple levels of influence. A few sites addressed individually focused topics traditional to CQI. Most often, sites engaged with institution- or community-focused topics atypical for CQI but nonetheless essential to launching a program: building skills and capacity for administrative and program implementation, and engaging with the local system of services. Oversight agencies should be prepared to address program, organization, partner or system level issues through CQI to foster program establishment. A site-centered, strength-based approach can support programs even when quantitative data are limited.

Language: en