Citation
Dhalmahapatra K, Das S, Maiti J. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, West Bengal, 721302.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32374205
Abstract
Inefficiency in real-time visualization and user interaction in traditional accident causation models (ACMs) necessitates the development of a dynamic accident causation model, which can foster real-time hazard identification, accident prevention, and interactive safety training. A virtual reality (VR) based accident causation model (VR-ACM) may serve such purpose. In this study, we have done a comprehensive literature review on different ACMs and safety training practices. The limitations of the existing models and practices are identified. A VR-ACM model is proposed comprising three modules: VR based modelling and simulation, accident causation, and safety training. Several research issues for VR-ACM are highlighted. An experimental study with 22 crane operators is presented, showing the applicability of the proposed model. The proposed VR-ACM serves as a medium for analysis of potential underlying causes of accidents, 3D perspective of visual analysis, real-time user interactions, and real-time judgment and decision making.
Keywords
Hazard identification; accident causation; safety training; virtual prototype; virtual reality