BACKGROUND: Replicated evidence has documented elevated levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines in populations with major depressive disorder (MDD). However, childhood trauma, a risk factor for MDD, has been separately shown to also impact inflammatory systems; its potential moderating effect on inflammation in MDD has been less frequently investigated.



METHODS: We systematically searched the PubMed, Google Scholar, Scopus, Web of Science, and PsycINFO databases between database inception to June 19th, 2019 using the search string: (Childhood trauma or Adverse childhood experiences or childhood abuse or childhood rape or physical abuse or emotional abuse) AND (Inflammation or inflammatory cytokines or interleukin-6 or tumor necrosis factor-alpha or c-reactive protein) AND (Major Depressive Disorder or Depression).



RESULTS: We identified nine articles that evaluated inflammatory biomarkers in MDD populations with adverse childhood experiences (ACE). Eight articles evaluated IL-6, three articles evaluated CRP, and five articles evaluated TNF-α. The strongest effects were observed for IL-6; six studies reported significantly elevated levels of IL-6 in MDD and ACE patients compared to healthy controls and/or MDD-only populations. Meanwhile, only three studies found TNF-α to be significantly elevated in the MDD and ACE cohort. In contrast, MDD-ACE populations did not exhibit significantly elevated CRP. LIMITATIONS: The methodological heterogeneity amongst studies was very high.



CONCLUSION: The current review suggests that MDD and ACE subpopulations present elevated levels of IL-6 compared to MDD-only and healthy control populations. Therefore, research should consider whether elevated inflammation in MDD is just an epiphenomenon of previous ACE and whether MDD-ACE subgroups are more likely to respond to immune-inflammatory targeted intervention.



