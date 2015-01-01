Abstract

BACKGROUND: Healthcare professionals work in high-stress, fast-paced settings where individuals from different professions work together and who are exposed to many types of violence. The phenomenon of violence has become a concern of utmost importance for healthcare professionals that should be addressed with due attention.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to evaluate the verbal, physical, and sexual workplace violence experienced by healthcare professionals.



METHODS: A survey was conducted in a public hospital in Ankara, Turkey, among 104 physicians, 93 nurses, and 150 other medical staff.



RESULTS: Of the participating healthcare workers, 96.2%, 95.7%, and 80.7% of the physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel, respectively, reported having been exposed to verbal violence at least once in their professional life. Physicians were identified as a source of violence among other healthcare professionals. A logistic regression analysis was performed to determine the effects of sociodemographic features on violence. The statistically significant results showed that nurses are exposed to sexual violence more than other medical personnel are (OR = 3.11, 95% CI [1.29, 7.49]). Nurses were more exposed to verbal (OR = 5.08, 95% CI [1.54, 16.75]) and physical (OR = 3.68, 95% CI [1.15, 11.80]) violence compared with other medical personnel working in the hospital.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that a great majority of healthcare professionals are subjected to violence ranging from verbal violence in particular to physical and sexual violence.

