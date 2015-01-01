Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: This study explored the dimensions of violence experienced by Iranian nursing students, during their nursing education. Violence toward students has become a major concern in recent years, and strategies are needed to reduce the incidence.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted. Participants were seven male and nine female third-year undergraduate nursing students. Purposive sampling was used, and qualitative data from semistructured interviews were analyzed using thematic content analysis.



RESULTS: From the qualitative data, five categories emerged: instances of violence, causes of violence, emotions after experiencing violence, reactions after violence, and violence prevention strategies.



CONCLUSION: To reduce the incidence of violence and provide safer learning environments, nursing students need to be taught preventive measures, but moreover, they need to receive appropriate support from nurses, instructors, and educational managers, Forensic nurses should be active stakeholders in monitoring, supporting, and referring nursing students who experience workplace violence.

