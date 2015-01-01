SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hou XL, Bian XH, Zuo ZH, Xi JZ, Ma WJ, Owens LD. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Flinders University, Australia.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1359105320918351

32383399

This study examines the mediating role of negative automatic thoughts on the link between childhood maltreatment and young adult depression, and the moderating role of self-compassion in this indirect link. College students (N = 578) completed self-report questionnaires assessing the mentioned study variables. The results showed that childhood maltreatment was positively associated with young adult depression via negative automatic thoughts. Moreover, self-compassion moderated this indirect link such that participants with low self-compassion demonstrated a stronger indirect link than those with high self-compassion. These findings highlight the important role of self-compassion in countering the adverse outcomes of childhood maltreatment.


cognitive processing; depression; path analysis; trauma; youth

