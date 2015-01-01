|
This study examines the mediating role of negative automatic thoughts on the link between childhood maltreatment and young adult depression, and the moderating role of self-compassion in this indirect link. College students (N = 578) completed self-report questionnaires assessing the mentioned study variables. The results showed that childhood maltreatment was positively associated with young adult depression via negative automatic thoughts. Moreover, self-compassion moderated this indirect link such that participants with low self-compassion demonstrated a stronger indirect link than those with high self-compassion. These findings highlight the important role of self-compassion in countering the adverse outcomes of childhood maltreatment.
