Abstract

The authors examined whether team athletic involvement is related to sexual violence victimization and perpetration among male and female high school students. A secondary data analysis was conducted with Minnesota Student Survey data gathered from 122,501 Minnesota eighth-grade, ninth-grade, and 11th grade students. Multivariable logistic regression indicates that sport-involved youth are more likely to be involved in sexual violence than peers not involved in sports. For example, highly sport-involved males are significantly more likely to coerce a partner into sex (odds ratio [OR] = 1.35, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [1.01, 1.67]) and be coerced (OR = 1.19, 95% CI = [1.02, 1.38]) than nonsport peers. The results suggest high school sport programs could be an important site to implement comprehensive sexual violence prevention programs targeted at individual actions as well as harmful cultural norms and systematic inequities.

Language: en